Report: Knoxville 6th most dangerous city in Tennessee

Is Tennessee dangerous? A new report says yes.

Tennessee was recently ranked the sixth most dangerous state in the U.S. in a report by LawnStarter. LawnStarter said it used data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of crime statistics from 2019 to come up with the numbers.

The report said that Tennessee ranks 48 for aggravated assault crimes and 44 for robbery crimes. According to the data, Knoxville is the sixth most dangerous city in Tennessee, while Memphis tops the list. The report said the safest city in Tennessee is Brentwood.

According to the report, New Hampshire is the safest state in the U.S., while Alaska is the least.

See the full report here.

