Report: Knoxville one of the best places to get married

Move over Paris, Knoxville could be the new city of love. A new report from WalletHub says the Maker City ranks in the top 25 best places to get married in the United States.

Researchers said they measured numerous points of data. "We examined each city across 27 key indicators of wedding-friendliness, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability."

According to the report, Knoxville is the 21st best place to get married in the U.S. and ranks 17th for costs.

Read the full report here.

