Report: Knoxville received 14 million robocalls in December

A report from YouMail said Knoxville received more than 14 million robocalls in December 2019.

YouMail is a voicemail and robocall-blocking software company developed in California in 2007. The service keeps a monthly "index" of estimated robocalls in the U.S.

According to the data from 2019, Knoxville received 14.7 million robocalls in December alone, adding up to 5.5 per second and 475,000 per day.

The report said that 49.69 percent of the calls were scams, while 22 percent were "alerts and reminder" and 11 percent were from telemarketers.

