Report: Knoxville rent increases at nearly 4 times national average

A new report from Zumper that tracks rent prices in 100 cities across America shows rent prices in Knoxville grew at nearly four times the national average.

Nationally, rent prices for one-bedrooms grew 1% to an average of $1,250 while rent prices for one-bedrooms in Knoxville increased by 3.8% to an average of $830.

The most expensive place to live in the country probably isn't surprising to you: San Francisco has an average rent price of $3,540 for a single bedroom apartment. The cheapest place to live is Akron, Ohio with average prices around $580.

Knoxville ranked as the 73rd most expensive place to live, just behind Chattanooga which ranked 75th with an average rent cost of $820.