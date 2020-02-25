Report: Nashville has second-hottest job market in America

A report released from the Wall Street Journal said Music City has the second-hottest job market in America.

Nashville is behind Austin, Texas, in the report, which can be read here.

"The two hottest U.S. job markets in 2019 were growing Southern state capitals with vibrant music scenes and an influx of technology jobs," the article said.

WTVF reported that Austin took the top spot for the second straighter year, while Nashville rose a couple of spots from No. 7 to No. 2.

The outlook isn't quite as positive for Knoxville, researchers said.

A new report from WalletHub said Knoxville is one of the most difficult cities to get a job.

