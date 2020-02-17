Report: Nashville one of nation's best state capitals to live in

Tennessee's capital is one of the best state capitals to live in, according to a new report.

WalletHub recently released a report on the livability of state capitals and Tennessee's ranks in the top 20.

Nashville ranks 14 on the list. WalletHub said the best capital to live in is Austin, Texas. Researchers said they based the report on data such as affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

The report said Nashville ranks third for the highest number of government employees and fourth for the most attractions.

Read the full report here.

