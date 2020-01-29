Report: No sign of fight before Maryland officer shot handcuffed man

A police report says investigators didn’t find any evidence of a fight between a Maryland police officer and the handcuffed man he’s accused of fatally shooting in the front passenger seat of his patrol car.

William Green was shot and killed while handcuffed. The officer involved has been charged. (Source: Family photo/WJLA/CNN)

Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. Owen was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in the shooting death of 43-year-old William Howard Green, of Washington, D.C.

The police report says Owen fired seven shots at Green and struck him multiple times after handcuffing Green behind his back and placing him in the cruiser Monday.

“I have concluded that what happened last night was a crime.” said Chief Hank Stawinski of Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday.

Owen, who was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault in connection to Green’s death, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.