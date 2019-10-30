Report: Rate of uninsured children in Tennessee rises

A report released from Georgetown University stated the rate of uninsured children in Tennessee rose significantly between 2016 and 2018.

Tennessee is one of 15 states where rates of uninsured children have been "significantly" on the rise, the report said, and in total, the number of uninsured children exceeds 4 million.

According to the report, more than one in five uninsured children in Texas alone, and that about half of the nation's uninsured children reside in six states.

The report said that 25,000 kids lost insurance coverage in Tennessee between 2016 and 2018.

Read the full report here.

