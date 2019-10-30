Report: Land to reintroduce red wolves open in North Carolina, other states

A report from the Center of Biological Diversity said it identified land in multiple states that could support the reintroduction of red wolves, KAIT reported.

Land in multiple states states, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia and West Virginia, could support nearly 500 breeding pairs of red wolves, the report said. The land in North Carolina is publicly owned land in the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests, the report said.

"Red wolves could thrive again across these vast areas, but only if the Trump administration returns them to the wild,” said Collette Adkins, the Center’s carnivore conservation director. “Without more reintroductions, the red wolf could soon be extinct in the wild. These incredibly imperiled animals can’t afford any more delays.”

Read the full report here.

