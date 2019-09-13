Report: 80-year-old SC man died trying to save wife from house fire

According to an incident report released by Mount Pleasant police Friday, a South Carolina husband ran back into a burning house to try and save his wife in an act which ultimately left both dead.

80-year-old Donnie Caston went back into the house to try and save his wife, 75-year-old Linda, who was upstairs the report stated. Firefighters found Linda on the second floor and performed CPR to no avail. Donnie was found on the first floor and was taken to the hospital where he later died, the report said.

The fire happened on Horseshoe Bend in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 when Hurricane Dorian swept through the Lowcountry.

Firefighters on scene believe the fire started in a back room and spread.

