Report: Seymour mom had scratches on wrist after children were found in tub

Blount County officials released documents saying the Seymour mother sentenced in the death of one of her children had scratches on her wrist when the children were found unresponsive on May 7, 2019.

On August 19, the Blount County Sheriff's Office released reports relating to an incident on May 7 where two children were found unresponsive in a bathtub in Seymour.

One of the children, a 15-month-old, died. The other, a 20-day-old child, was hospitalized, but survived.

The mother of the children, Bethanie Carriker, was sentenced to two sentences of 25 years to be served concurrently.

On that day in May, officials responded to the home twice where the children were found: once for a domestic call earlier in the day and then again when Carriker called 911 to say that the children were unresponsive in the tub.

The report from the domestic call said a deputy responded to the Carriker house on Greenfern Trail for domestic trouble. The deputy said he spoke with Bethanie Carriker and Matthew Carriker, who said they had been in a verbal argument.

The report said Bethanie Carriker told him that Matthew had been in a bad mood and that he threatened to take the kids away from her. She also told the deputy her husband told her that she would regret calling for help.

Bethanie Carriker told the deputy that she had gotten an order of protection against her husband in the past. The deputy said he checked and did find an order of protection had been filed in Hamblen County with a no contact order. However, it expired on March 1, 2019.

According to the report, "Mrs. Carriker advised that she felt stuck in this situation due to Mr. Carriker having control over their bank account, as well as control over her phone and the locks on the doors to the residence through an app on his phone."

The report said she declined assistance from the deputy in looking at going to a women's shelter. The deputy left when Matthew Carriker agreed to leave the residence for a time to let the situation calm down. Carriker told investigators he was gone when the children were later found unresponsive.

Documents from the sheriff's office revealed that when deputies responded to the home for a second time, deputies were aware of the previous incident.

One of the deputies who responded during the second incident wrote, "I immediately reported an apparent double drowning...and requested the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) respond to the scene." The deputy spoke to a firefighter who told him that crews found the children on the bed in the master bedroom.

The deputy who went into the home said he encountered Bethanie Carriker, who was sitting on the floor in the upstairs bedroom, leaning against the bed.

"She appeared to be very upset (moaning and crying)," the report said.

The deputy took her downstairs and began crying once they were outside, the report said. The deputy stated, "I then observed 4-5 scratches/cuts on her left wrist that were from side to side that had barely broken the first layer of skin."

The deputy said the scratches appeared to be 3 to 5 inches long. When asked, the deputy said Carriker told him that she must have scraped her wrist in the bathroom or on the faucet.

Carriker reportedly told the deputy that her children were laughing and playing in the tub when she went down stairs.

"She began crying again and I observed that she had no tears in her eyes and she seemed confused and very distant," the report said.

Shortly after, the deputy's report said Carriker was transported for a "consensual blood draw" and then to the justice center.

Bethanie Carriker was later arrested and charged in connection to the incident. On August 19, she was sentenced to two 25 year sentences to be served concurrently on August 19 after she entered a guilty plea on two counts of aggravated child neglect.

The children's father read an impact statement on the day of her sentencing saying he supported the District Attorney's decision. Watch that here.

