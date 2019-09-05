Report: TDOC employee pleads guilty to beating inmate

A correctional officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections pleaded guilty to beating an inmate, the United States Department of Justice announced on September 5.

Tanner Penwell, 22, pleaded guilty to using unlawful force on an inmate while he served as a correctional officers at the Northwest County Correctional Complexx in Tiptonville, Tennessee, the department said in a release.

According to the release, Penwell and several other officers entered an inmate's cell in the mental health unit on February 1. The release said the inmate, who was in the mental health unit for suicide risk, was bleeding before officers came in and flung blood at the employees.

The report said once the officers were inside the cell "a correctional officer looked in the direction of the surveillance camera in the cell and said, 'violate the camera'."

The report said another officer covered the camera with his hand, and the officer who asked for the camera to be 'violated' repeatedly punched the inmate "no more than 20 times," according to Penwell.

After that officer beat the inmate, the officer told Penwell "get him." The report said Penwell "stepped up and punched [the inmate] multiple times in the head."

The report said after Penwell finished hitting the inmate, a third officer hit the inmate.

"At no point did [the inmate] attempt to fight back," the release said.

The report said that Penwell spoke with several officers and a supervisor after exiting the cell. "The supervisor and the first correctional officer who punched [the inmate] decided that all of the officers would falsely claim that [the inmate] injured himself while he was on suicide watch."

The report said the day after the incident, the first correctional officer to hit the inmate told Penwell that they should both "falsely blame the third correctional officer who punched [the inmate] for all of [the inmate's] injuries."

That officer reportedly told Penwell to "stick to this new cover story" over the course of the next few days.

Penwell's sentencing is set for Nov. 27. According to the report, the maximum penalty for this civil rights offense is 10 years imprisonment.

“This type of behavior and violation of an inmate’s civil rights will not be tolerated,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to seek out justice on behalf of those who have had their civil rights violated.”

