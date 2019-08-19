Report: Tenn. man arrested after son receives photo of gun to mom's head

Hawkins County investigators said they arrested a man after his son claimed he received a photograph of his father holding a gun to his mother's head.

According to CBS affiliate WJHL, James Greene was arrested after deputies responded to a call prompted by his son.

The report said the son told officials he got the picture of his father and mother with no explanation, and he tried to call his parents several times with no success.

Investigators "pinged" the couple's cell phones and found Greene's on Clinch Valley Road.

Investigators said Greene told them that he and his wife were having marital troubles. He also reportedly told them they had an argument, but he had not talked to her since then and said she had his cell phone, while he had her phone.

According to the report, Greene told officials that it was him in the picture and he took it but did not send it to anyone.

When officials located the woman, she told them she sent the picture to her son because she was afraid for her life.

Greene was charged with aggravated assault.

