Report: Tenn. ranks 5th in nation in rate of women murdered by men

The Violence Policy Center (VPC) recently released a study on the rate of women killed by men in 2017.

According to the release, Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men in single victim/single offender incidents in 2017. The Volunteer is tied with South Carolina.

The study used data from 2017 and, according to the report, covers homicides involving one woman and one male offender with data from the FBI.

The study said, nationwide, 92 percent of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew. The report stated that, "of the victims who knew their offenders, 62 percent were wives or other intimate acquaintances of their killers."

The report said the most common weapon used was a gun.

VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand states, “Women are most likely to be murdered with a gun wielded not by a stranger but by someone they know. In many instances the murderer is an intimate partner of the victim. It is important to know these facts in order to identify effective strategies to prevent homicides against women. One critical step is for the U.S. Senate to follow the lead of the House of Representatives and pass legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.”

Read the report here.

