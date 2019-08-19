Report: Tennessee among states with best community colleges

Tennessee has some of the best community colleges in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report said Tennessee ranks tenth for best community college systems in the country. The top community colleges in Tennessee are Walters State Community College, Roan State Community College and Columbia State Community college.

WalletHub said it took into consideration factors of cost, education outcomes and career outcomes when developing the lists.

According to the report, Washington has the best community colleges in the country overall while Pennsylvania has the worst.

Read the report on best community colleges here and the report on best and worst community colleges here.

