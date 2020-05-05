Report: Tennessee among states with least COVID-19 restrictions

A new report from WalletHub claims Tennessee is among the top 10 states with the least COVID-19 related restrictions.

The state has slowly reopened, with restaurants and retail stores opening with new guidelines. On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Lee announced that some recreational businesses, like bowling alleys, would be able to reopen Friday.

According to the report, Tennessee ranks sixth for the least amount of restrictions, while South Dakota takes the top spot. The report adds that Tennessee may have low restrictions, but it also currently has a low COVID-19 death rate.





Hawaii has the most restrictions.

WalletHub said it based the rankings on metrics such as travel restrictions, mask requirements, reopening of nonessential businesses and guidance on elective surgeries and medical procedures among others.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.