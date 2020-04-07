Report: Tennessee among states with most at-risk groups amid COVID-19 pandemic

A new report says Tennessee is among the top states with the most at-risk groups amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventy-six million Americans are over 60 years old with underlying health conditions, according to the CDC, and officials have determined they are the most at-risk in terms of contracting the coronavirus.

Tennessee is fourth on a list of states with the most at-risk populations. Kentucky is second.

The report, published by QuoteWizard, "evaluated the prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma among seniors in each state. We then took a composite ranking of each underlying health condition to see which states were most at risk."

Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts have the lowest number of at-risk seniors.

The CDC reports that the elderly have accounted for 80 percent of deaths from the coronavirus in China and the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WAVE. All rights reserved.