Report: Tennessee among worst states for teachers

A new report from WalletHub said Tennessee is one of the worst states for teachers.

Tennessee ranks number 41 on a list of states from best to worst based on the quality of life for teachers.

WalletHub said it used factors such as: annual salaries, turnover rate, pupil-teacher ratio, public school spending and school systems to get the rankings.

The report said the best state for teachers is North Dakota while the worst is Arizona.

Read the full report here.

