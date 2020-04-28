Report: Tennessee failing to social distance

When Governor Lee issued a stay at home order for Tennesseans, he cited data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Unacast, a company that uses cell phone data to monitor movement.

Unacast developed a map, updated daily, that grades states and counties on their social distancing. Just as Tennessee is reopening, the data from Unacast says residents are failing to practice social distancing.

According to the data, Tennessee received a D- on social distancing overall, while no county in East Tennessee received above a C+ on the practice. The data on the map itself is based off of numbers from April 27, when Tennessee had just under 10,000 cases of coronavirus.

As of April 28, Tennessee was nearing 5,000 recoveries of COVID-19 and had more than 10,000 cases with more than 185 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.