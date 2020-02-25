Report: Tennessee named sixth most sinful state

WalletHub released a new report, "2020's Most Sinful States in America," and Tennessee is high on the list. The Volunteer State ranks sixth.

Nevada takes the top spot, while Texas, Florida, California and Georgia round out the top five.

To get the rankings, WalletHub compared the states across seven areas: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Tennessee ranks third for 'Anger & Hatred' in the report.





Tennessee is down a spot from last year. In 2019, Tennessee ranked fifth.

Read the full report here.

