Report: Tennessee is a top state for porch piracy

A new report says Tennessee is among the top states where packages are stolen.

According to security.org, close to 40 percent of people have been victims of porch pirates

D.C. is the place where packages are stolen the most, according to the report, and Massachusetts is the place where they are stolen the least. Tennessee comes in at number 11 on the list.

According to the report, Tennessee has 2,088.30 larceny thefts per 100,000 people.

What are people doing to prevent porch piracy? According to the report, 29 percent of people installed a doorbell camera, while 17 percent of people have had their packages shipped elsewhere.

Read the full report here.

