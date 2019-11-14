Report: UT Spirit Team mishandled money meant for cheer tryouts

The Tennessee Comptroller released a report showing that at least $1,580 is missing from the University of Tennessee's Spirit Team budget.

The Spirit Team is comprised of Smokey Handlers and cheer, dance and mascot teams.

According to the comptroller's office, the missing money collected by the Spirit Team for a one-day clinic and cheer tryouts was never deposited with the UTK Athletics’ Business Office.

A report released by the comptroller's office said, "After investigators interviewed the Spirit Team Coordinator in June 2019, she claimed she found a packet containing $2,047 at her residence. The UTK Athletics’ Business Office acknowledged it received this money on August 6, 2019. Due to the Spirit Team’s missing and inadequate records, investigators could not determine whether the $1,580 of the missing money was part of the $2,047 the Spirit Team Coordinator found in her residence."

“Our investigators found numerous shortcomings in how the Spirit Team handled its money,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “These deficiencies included a failure to issue receipts, poor record-keeping, and a failure to promptly deposit money. I’m pleased to note that UTK has indicated it has corrected these problems.”

