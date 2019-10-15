Report: Where do Knoxville drivers fall on Best and Worst list?

A new report released by QuoteWizard tackles the cities with the best and worst drivers.

"Ever think to yourself 'my city has the worst drivers in the world?'" the report asks. "Bad drivers are everywhere, and if you think your city has the worst, we've got the numbers to either prove or debunk it," the report added.

The report said drivers in Detroit, Michigan are the best, while drivers in Portland, Oregon are the worst.

So where does Knoxville fall on the list? The Scruffy City landed on the 2019 worst driving cities in America at number 26.

QuoteWizard said it gathered and based the numbers on data including: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Read the full report.

