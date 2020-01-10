Report: Which Tennessee city is growing the most?

U-Haul released a list of the top 25 cities with the most migration growth in 2019, and one Tennessee landed on the list.

According to the report, Murfreesboro is at 21 on the list, behind cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Huntsville, Alabama.

The top city on the list is Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

“Raleigh-Durham is growing, thanks in large part to the Research Triangle,” stated Kris Smith, U-Haul Company of Raleigh president. “North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill serve as a major anchor in this region and attract an educated workforce.”

The report said, "While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the Company’s growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents."

Read the full report here.

