Report: Your coworkers' habits are making you sick

A new report says your coworkers are having a bigger impact on your health than you might think.

According to Stratus Building Solutions, too many people are coming to work sick, spreading germs like the flu virus.

The report said 61 percent of people surveyed said they have coworkers who never wash their hands after using the bathroom. The problem is, the report added, that healthy coworkers are picking up sick coworkers' germs and touching their face. The report said the easiest way for viruses to get to the body is through the "T zone," the area from your eyes, around your nose and mouth.

Stratus said that people touch their T zone 16 times per hour on average.

More information:

- Women’s offices contain more than two times the germs as their male colleagues. Makeup cases, phones and purses have the most bacteria.

- Doorknob or handle: Use a paper towel to open and close the bathroom door and faucets.

- Elevator button: Try not to touch the button, use a tissue or a piece of your clothing instead.

- Office kitchen: microwave, refrigerator, vending machine, water cooler, sink sponges, food and food containers handled by others

- Another person’s keyboard or phone

- Office materials: copy machine, shared books, pens, staplers, etc.

