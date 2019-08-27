Report names North Myrtle Beach as safest city in South Carolina

Residents and visitors in North Myrtle Beach can rest easy knowing they’re in the safest city in South Carolina, according to a new report.

A study from BackgroundChecks.org factors in FBI crime statistics and law enforcement employee numbers to determine the safety of a community.

North Myrtle Beach took the top spot in its report.

“While property crimes is high in the beachside community, it logged violent crime rate below the state average and features one of the most well-staffed police forces around, boasting a law enforcement to resident ratio of 9.17 per 1,000 residents,” according to the report.

Clemson, Tega Cay, Charleson and Aiken round out the top five safest cities in South Carolina.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.