Report ranks Tennessee high for 'racial progress'

Tennessee ranks in the top 15 for states with "the most racial progress," according to a new report.

A new report from WalletHub looked at race relations in the U.S. between black and white Americans and said Tennessee is making progress.

"As we think about future improvement, it’s important to recognize the racial harmony we’ve achieved — in our workplaces, in our schools and in our voting booths. To that end, WalletHub measured the gaps between blacks and whites across 21 key indicators of equality and integration [employment, wealth, education rank, social and civic engagement and health] in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia," WalletHub said.

According to the report, Tennessee ranks 12th for states with the most racial integration and 19th for most racial progress.

New Mexico tops the list ranking number one for employment and wealth and number two for social and civic engagement. Tennessee ranks 9th for education rank between white and black Americans.

The report also said Tennessee has the fifth-lowest labor force participation rate gap.

Read the full report here.

