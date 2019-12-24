Reports: Kroger credit card system goes down companywide on Christmas Eve

Shoppers at Kroger stores are in a bind this Christmas Eve as the grocery store chain appears to be experiencing a companywide outage with their credit card system.

Customers are reporting issues at stores across the country on Twitter.

One shopper, Melissa Martinez, uploaded video from a store in Houston, Texas where an announcement over the PA system told customers the credit card system is down companywide.

Another shopper in the Mid-South told WMC Action News 5 that the Kroger in Olive Branch was unable to take her credit card payment Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures and video on Twitter show customers filling checkout areas. Some customers on Twitter described the situation inside as chaotic.

We’ve reached out to Kroger for a statement but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2019 Gray Digital Media via WMC. All rights reserved.