Reports of a possible drowning in South Knoxville river

Reports to the Knoxville Police and Fire Departments of a person who had jumped into a South Knoxville river came about on Tuesday night at around 7:50 pm.

KPD says that officers were dispatched to 2801 (Scottish Pike Park) in South Knoxville. Witnesses said an individual was swimming with friends and walked halfway across railroad bridge.

Reports from KPD say that the "individual jumped from the bridge, briefly resurfaced, and then went under the water and did not resurface."

The railroad bridge is located southwest of Lake Loudon Boulevard and Neyland Drive. It extends over the Tennessee River.

The individual has still not been located.

Captain D.J.Corcoran with KFD explained that standard operating procedure for their department is to search for an hour in what they call 'Rescue Mode'. After an hour, which they say chance of viability is less, they search in 'Recovery Mode'.

KPD, KFD, Rescue Squad, and KCSO are all using their resources to solve this investigation.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.