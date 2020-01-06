Representative: Knox Co. leads Tenn. in poverty among African Americans

A Tennessee representative said he wants to work on the high poverty levels of poverty among the African American population in Knox County.

Representative Rick Staples held a community meeting on Monday night to look at the income gaps in parts of Knox County. He brought members of the workforce development team to help explain issues and talk about possible solutions to local problem, such as the high poverty rate among African Americans.

New data said that Knox County leads Tennessee in poverty among African Americans.

"So that's somewhere Knox County does not want to be. If we're gonna be number one in anything it's not going to be an area of poverty especially when it affects one group. But today we have a diverse group of people from all over Knox county that understand this is an issue."

Staples said the meeting is a start, and more work will have to be done to fix the gaps in Knox County.

