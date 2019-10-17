Man in stable condition after being buried in collapsed trench in West Knox Co.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of a trench collapse in the 8500 block of Westland Drive Thursday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said construction workers nearly had the man out by the time they arrived. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The banks of a trench gave way, trapping the man inside at a housing development.

OSHA said they will evaluate the accident because it happened at a construction site.

