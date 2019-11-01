Rescuers find big surprise after taking in stray horse found shot in Kentucky

An eastern Kentucky horse is safe and recovering after being found with gunshot wounds. She also has a new name – “Tammy.”

Tammy’s story came to the forefront late Tuesday night when the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center in Nicholasville got word of a stray horse in dire need of care after being found with gunshot wounds.

Pictures released from the people who discovered the injured horse are too graphic to show, but after staff at the center saw them, they knew they had to help.

"The first picture that grabbed my attention was her hind end with the blood, it just looked like it was streaming down it,” says Kelli Sorg, Development Director at the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center. “I kept thinking to myself, I hope this looks worse than it actually is."

After cleaning away the blood, vets at Park Equine Hospital found that shotgun pellets had pierced Tammy’s skin, but fortunately, none hit critical areas.

"A gunshot wound to the abdomen is fatal to a horse, we can't do much to get that repaired, but just being in the muscle of the hind end really she had the most favorable injury in site and outcome that we could have," says veterinarian Bryan Waldridge, with Park Equine Hospital.

While vets at Park were cleaning up Tammy’s wounds and checking for other possible injuries, they found something they weren't expecting.

"Put your hand in there on the pelvis, rock the horse back-and-forth and if there is orthopedic injury you'll feel that pop back and forth, and so just to complete the exam we went a little further forward and grabbed a leg and there was a baby moving."

According to Waldridge, Tammy is roughly 7 months pregnant and fortunately, the baby is in good health. With the new and exciting news, Kentucky Equine Adoption Center will have Tammy for even longer before she is up for adoption.

"She's going to be with us for a while, just to make sure she has everything she needs and the foal has everything the foal needs," says Kelli Sorg.

Because the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center is a non-profit, they survive completely on donations, and can always use help.

Click here if you would like to donate to their efforts.