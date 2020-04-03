Residents claim Louisiana police used 'The Purge' siren to announce curfew

Police in a Louisiana town reportedly used sirens from "The Purge" movie series to announce curfew, causing controversy.

In the movie series, sirens signal the start and end of "The Purge" a 12-hour event wherein all crime becomes legal.

WAFB reported that the Crowley Police Department announced on Facebook that an audible alarm would be used at the start of their 9 p.m. curfew.

That post did not specify the alarm would be sirens from the movie.

Reactions to the siren were shared on social media.

“There was nothing wrong with the Purge Siren. Maybe people that [were] offended [need] to take a look around. Crowley is in bad shape and not just because of the virus. Too many walking to streets looking for things to steal. One day they will walk up to the wrong house. Thank you to the city police and the [sheriff’s] office,” said one user.

“Given the nature of the time, this is highly inappropriate actions by local law enforcement.” said another user who described the act as immature.

One user claiming to be a home healthcare worker said the sound scared “quite a few elderly and mentally challenged patients.”

Another user said the siren was humorous.

WAFB reported that the police department didn't immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WAFB. All rights reserved.