Residents report scammers claiming to be with Loudon County Sheriff's Office

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple complaints that scammers have tried to get personal information by claiming to be with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said one complaintant got a message instructing them to reach out to Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis to pay an outstanding fine for a criminal offense.

"The number that the recording is tied to is (865) 280-8751. This number has a voicemail that pretends to be a LCSO line giving the caller options to speak to various LCSO representatives," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office reminded residents that "at no time" will any representative from the sheriff's office or the Loudon County Government call to solicit personal banking information.

