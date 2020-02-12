Resolution to declare Tennessee a sanctuary for residents to bear arms introduced

A Tennessee representative has filed a resolution in the General Assembly that would show the state's intent to uphold the Second Amendment.

WJHL reported that Representative Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) proposed the resolution which, if approved, declares that the state won't comply with any extra-constitutional actions from the government that would infringe on residents' right to keep and bear arms.

WJHL reported that the resolution reads that residents must have access to arms that are at least equal to the government's basic infantry unit, which includes semi-automatic AR-15s and AK-47s.

Van Huss also recently sponsored a resolution to recognize CNN and the Washington Post as "fake news" and to "condemn them for denigrating our citizens."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WJHL. All rights reserved.