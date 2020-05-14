Crews respond to Strawberry Plains house fire overnight

Several fire departments responded to an overnight house fire in Strawberry Plains just before 1 a.m.

According to New Market Volunteer Fire Department, the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

New Market Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire on Burnett Road in Strawberry Plains assisted at the scene by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service, Knox County Rural Metro and Northview Kodak Fire.

According to New Market Volunteer Fire Department by 3 a.m. responders were still at the scene working to put out hot spots.

