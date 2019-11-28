East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Restaurants across East Tennessee will be open on Thanksgiving. / (MGN)
Updated: Thu 8:02 AM, Nov 28, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- If you are planning on eating out for Thanksgiving, we have a list of restaurants that will be open on the holiday!

Anakeesta
576 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
865.325.2400

Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant & Grill
220 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
865.429.8644

Carolina Ale House
9045 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923
865.690.7800

Carrabba’s Italian Grill
324 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922
865.692.2223

Five Oaks Farm Kitchen
1638 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862
865.365.1008

Hard Rock Cafe Pigeon Forge
2050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
865.430.7625

The Old Mill Restaurant
164 Old Mill Ave,
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
865.429.3463

Shoney's
4020 Rutledge Pike,
Knoxville, TN 37914
865.525.5381

The Oliver Royale
5 Market Square
Knoxville, TN 37902
865.622.6434

Applebee's
261 N Peters Rd,
Knoxville, TN 37923
865.531.5819

Cracker Barrel
9214 Park W Blvd,
Knoxville, TN 37923
865.690.6060

Buffalo Wild Wings
11431 Parkside Dr,
Knoxville, TN 37934
865.966.7300

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro
100 N Central Street
Knoxville, TN 37902
865.999.5251

Copper Cellar West
7316 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.673.3422

Status Dough
6535 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.999.0988

Chesapeake’s
865.673.3433 downtown Knoxville
865.851.9088 West

Northshore Brasserie
9430 S. Northshore Drive
Knoxville, Tennessee 37922
865.539.5188

Holly’s Gourmets Market and Cafe
5107 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.330.0123

Archer’s BBQ
Multiple locations throughout Knoxville
865.394.9580

Dead End BBQ
3621 Sutherland Ave
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.212.5655

It’s All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Road
Knoxville, TN
865.769.6539

Fleming's
11287 Parkside Dr.,
Knoxville, TN 37934
865.675.9463

Ruth's Chris Steak House
950 Volunteer Landing Ln,
Knoxville, TN 37915
865.546.4696

