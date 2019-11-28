East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- If you are planning on eating out for Thanksgiving, we have a list of restaurants that will be open on the holiday!
Anakeesta
576 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
865.325.2400
Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant & Grill
220 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
865.429.8644
Carolina Ale House
9045 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923
865.690.7800
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
324 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922
865.692.2223
Five Oaks Farm Kitchen
1638 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862
865.365.1008
Hard Rock Cafe Pigeon Forge
2050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
865.430.7625
The Old Mill Restaurant
164 Old Mill Ave,
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
865.429.3463
Shoney's
4020 Rutledge Pike,
Knoxville, TN 37914
865.525.5381
The Oliver Royale
5 Market Square
Knoxville, TN 37902
865.622.6434
Applebee's
261 N Peters Rd,
Knoxville, TN 37923
865.531.5819
Cracker Barrel
9214 Park W Blvd,
Knoxville, TN 37923
865.690.6060
Buffalo Wild Wings
11431 Parkside Dr,
Knoxville, TN 37934
865.966.7300
Lonesome Dove Western Bistro
100 N Central Street
Knoxville, TN 37902
865.999.5251
Copper Cellar West
7316 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.673.3422
Status Dough
6535 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.999.0988
Chesapeake’s
865.673.3433 downtown Knoxville
865.851.9088 West
Northshore Brasserie
9430 S. Northshore Drive
Knoxville, Tennessee 37922
865.539.5188
Holly’s Gourmets Market and Cafe
5107 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.330.0123
Archer’s BBQ
Multiple locations throughout Knoxville
865.394.9580
Dead End BBQ
3621 Sutherland Ave
Knoxville, TN 37919
865.212.5655
It’s All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Road
Knoxville, TN
865.769.6539
Fleming's
11287 Parkside Dr.,
Knoxville, TN 37934
865.675.9463
Ruth's Chris Steak House
950 Volunteer Landing Ln,
Knoxville, TN 37915
865.546.4696
