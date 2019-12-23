Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Knoxville

Not wanting to cook for Christmas? Take a look at some of the restaurants around Knoxville that will be open on Christmas Day.

Alamo Steakhouse

Both Alamo Steakhouse locations will be open from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Calhoun's

All Calhoun's locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Calhoun's on Pellissippi Parkway will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Calhoun's on Bearden Hill will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Calhoun's on the River will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Calhoun's, Turkey Creek, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chesapeake's

Chesapeake's will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copper Cellar

Both Copper Cellar restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. The location on Cumberland Ave. will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m (upstairs only). The Kingston Pike location will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make a reservation at the Cumberland Ave. location call 865-673-3411. To make a reservation at the Kingston Pike location call 865-673-3422.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will serve customers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

IHOP

All IHOP restaurants will be open on Christmas and Christmas Eve, but they will be open from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and from 6 a.m. to noon on Christmas Day.

Oliver Royale

Oliver Royale will be open on Christmas but encourage customers to make reservations. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Denny's

All Denny's restaurants will be open for their regular 24 hours during Christmas.

Starbucks

The Starbucks on Kingston Pike will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Te Turkey Creek location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Cumberland Ave. location will be closed.

