Bill seeks to cut Smokies' $235M maintenance backlog in half

U.S. Representative Lamar Alexander announced that legislators moved forward on the Restore Our Parks Act, legislation that could impact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Alexander, who introduced the bill along with several other legislators, said the new bill would "get rid of half of the deferred maintenance backlog in the next five years" for the Smokies.

According to Alexander, the Smokies, which has a budget of about $20 million, has a deferred maintenance backlog of about $235 million.

The bill would also cut the backlog for all 419 national parks within 50 years.

“Today, the United States Senate took an important step forward on our legislation that would be the single most important thing that can happen to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in a half-century. We moved the Restore Our Parks Act out of committee by a vote of 15-5," said Alexander said.

