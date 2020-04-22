Retailers struggle with how to reopen when allowed

Governor Bill Lee plans to let his safer at home order expire at the end of of the month. Allowing non-essential businesses to open their doors once again. While many are eager to bring their employees back, for some it's not as easy as unlocking the door.

For the past eight years, Downtown Knoxville's Nothing Too Fancy has been the go to place to get unique East Tennessee apparel. The coronavirus present them a new challenge.

"Being out there on our own, trying to figure out what was best for us, our staff, our community, was really tricky in the beginning," co-owner Lisa Burnett said.

She said Gov. Lee's safer at home order meant laying off their employees, and closing the shop. The moved all their efforts online to stay afloat. Now that order is set to expire, but Burnett and others still have questions.

"Of course we want to be open,"Burnett said. "Of course we want to bring our staff back. We want to see our customers again. We need to have revenue coming in, but at the same time we can’t help but wonder is it too soon. Are we going to go through this in another six weeks? It’s scary."

Burnett said little guidance from city and state leaders have them wrestling with what to do.

"For us we’ve got to think about how we’re going going to reopen," Burnett said. "What sort of mandates we’re going to put in place what sort of limitations are going to be good for our customers, staff and will allow us to be open."

She said they’ve already stepped up sanitizing efforts. Now they are considering limiting hours, how many customers should be inside, and even requiring masks in the shop.

"We’re probably going to try and ease into it as much as possible, but it’s just really scary to make a decision like this," Burnett said.

She said while she doesn’t know what the future holds, what keeps her going is customers who’ve stuck by them through this.

"I hope people remember to shop local after this," Burnett said. "It’s been a great response, but it would be awesome if further down the road the focus on small business could remain as positive as it has been."

