Retired U.S. Marine stands on median for 24 hours to raise awareness about veteran suicide

Wearing his Dress Blue, retired U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers walked to a concrete median at high noon Sunday and issued a 22-minute salute.

Chambers, 45, of San Diego, California, would remain on the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street in Northwest D.C. for the next 24 hours.

In 2002, Chambers, then in his early 20s, began saluting motorcyclists during Rolling Thunder. He hasn't missed a year since, in turn, becoming an institution of sorts.

“It’s a very emotional time, very emotional," Chambers' wife, Lorraine Heist-Chambers stated. “This is something that he needs to do every year and I support him for it. No matter what it takes, we get out here.”

In previous years, Chambers would hold a salute for between three and five hours as hundreds of thousands of motorcycles drove by. The exact amount of time varied by the annual attendance numbers.

To highlight the prevalence of veteran suicide, Chambers settled on a 24-hour demonstration. At the beginning of the first hour, he held a salute for 22 minutes to symbolize the 22 American veterans who take their life every day, on average. The salute drops by one minute each hour, ultimately working its way down to zero.

Rolling Thunder which now goes by the name Rolling To Remember was canceled this year because of COVID-19. However, more than 100 motorcycle riders pulled onto the grass early Sunday afternoon to watch Chambers.

