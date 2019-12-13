Retired UT professor catches heat for dyslexia comments

A recent recording captures an emeritus University of Tennessee professor claiming Dyslexia isn't a real diagnosis.

At the recent Literary Association of Tennessee conference in Murfreesboro, Richard Allington was recorded denouncing Dyslexia, which is a learning and reading disorder. He also commented on the state's 'Say Dyslexia' bill that was passed in 2016.

"If only Haslam [former governor], would have called me I would have said, 'just veto it and shoot whoever made this bill'," the recording said.

The audio clip made its rounds on the internet, which created major push back from advocates, teachers and parents who have children with the disorder.

"It's frustrating, too, because if we won't advocate for our children, then who will? If that's the kind of attitude that they get in the school system, then how will they ever survive? How will they thrive? How will they go on and be productive members of of society if somebody says, 'oh, you're fine ... deal with it,'" Stephanie Koch, a parent to child with Dyslexia, said.

UT officials sent WVLT a statement saying Allington retired in 2017 and doesn't speak for the university.

"University leadership expects anyone associated with our university to be able to engage in a thoughtful discussion of issues without demeaning or intimidating people who may disagree. UT, through its College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences, is committed to providing world-class scholarship and education in the field of literacy to meet the needs of educators, families, and children."

The statement also included a list of its work:

- All UT elementary education and special education teacher candidates are prepared in evidence-based practices in teaching literacy. Explicit instruction and applied experience in assessing and teaching struggling readers, including those with dyslexia, are embedded in undergraduate and graduate curriculum.

- Two faculty members serve on the Knox County Dyslexia Association Advisory Council.

- In the 2018-2019 academic year, UT's Center for Children's and Young Adult Literature (CCYAL) trained approximately 175 teachers, specialists, and librarians from local school districts and library systems.

Additionally, through partnerships, CCYAL impacts approximately 1,350 K-12 students in Tennessee.

- The university also provides services for UT students with learning disabilities to ensure that all students are welcome at UT and provided the support they need to succeed.

WVLT did not hear back from Allington. Though, he told the Daily News Journal he stands by what he said.

The LAT board told WVLT they are "shocked by and deeply regrets the inflammatory and inappropriate statements made by a presenter at our conference this past week."

"The remarks made by this presenter do not represent the values we embrace of respectful, collegiate and professional dialogue and discussion. LAT is committed to and will continue to promote literacy for all students, families, and communities, and will also continue to provide a platform for professional learning that includes a broad variety of methodologies and practices, including those that serve students with dyslexia. We promise to do better to preserve and uphold our values in our service to literacy professionals of Tennessee."

