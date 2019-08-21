Rhea County woman accused of burning granddaughter's feet

A two-year-old is recovering after getting burns on her feet, and her step-grandmother is accused of burning them as a form of punishment.

According to the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, they got a call from a hospital about scalding burns on a toddler that appeared to not be an accident.

Police say that Jennifer Vaughn was arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge. Vaughan is the girl's step-grandmother.

Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter said the burns went two to three inches above the girl’s ankles.

Police believe the burns were a form of punishment from Vaughn, who was watching the toddler at the time and came from extremely hot water.