Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival postponed indefinitely

The Dogwood Arts board of directors announced the Rhythm N’ Blooms

Music Festival has been postponed indefinitely.

Officials said they were unable to comment on "pending litigation," but did say that a dispute over a vendor contract led to the decision.

"The decision gives us time to focus on additional music programming that aligns with our mission of promoting and celebrating the talent of our region. As with our other programs, we will work with a team of dedicated volunteers and community leaders to design and produce events that engage local and regional musicians."

Other events associated with Dogwood Arts including House & Garden Show, Chalk Walk, the Dogwood Arts Festival and the Dogwood Trails will continue as normal in 2019.

