Rick Barnes earns 700th career victory

Rick Barnes picked up his 700th career victory Saturday afternoon over Jacksonville State.

The fifth-year Tennessee head coach is now five wins away from his 100th on Rocky Top.

Barnes began his coaching career at George Mason in 1987, guiding the Patriots to a 20-10 season. It was the first of 22 20-win seasons for the North Carolina native.

From there, Barnes spent six seasons at Providence (1988-1994), four years at Clemson (1994-1998), and then settled in for a 17-year tenure at Texas (1998-2015).

Over the years Barnes has helped develop 27 NBA draft picks and 17 McDonald's All-Americans.

Barnes won the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year award after guiding Tennessee to a 31-6 record, an SEC Regular Season Co-Championship, and a Sweet Sixteen birth.

