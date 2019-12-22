Rick Barnes reflects on 700th win

Soon after Tennessee's win over Jacksonville State on Saturday night, head coach Rick Barnes took a few minutes to reflect on the milestone with play-by-play announcer Bob Kesling.

"When I walked in, [the team was] very quiet. Honestly I didn't think about it. All at once, they rushed me. I thought they were going to kill me. They hit me with water and my first comment was, 'How about lets get 730 by the end of the year.'"

You can listen to the conversation in the video above.