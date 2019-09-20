Rick’s Keys | Florida

For the 49th time the Vols and gators will meet up on a football Saturday. The Gators have won 28 of those including 13 of the last 14 and the last seven at the Swamp. fast forward

to 2019 and two teams at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Gators are 3-0 and ranked 9th in the country while the Vols are 1-2 having lost two games they should have won. Nonetheless,

you've got to play the game and how the Vols play will determine how interesting this annual match-up of SEC east rivals can be:

1. POISE: Coach Pruitt will be taking a young team to the Swamp in what will not only be their first SEC game, but first collegiate game as well. UT has played 17 true freshman through three games with LB Henry To'oTo'o and CB Warren Burrell starting all three. How these young players

respond and how level headed they remain will go a long way in determining what kind of game this will be.

2. TURNOVERS: It was a pleasant turnaround for Tennessee last Saturday against UTC. The Vols forced 5 turnovers

against the Mocs, the most since also forcing five back in 2016 against Virginia Tech. The Vols will need to force a couple more in order to have success in a hostile environment like the Swamp.

3. RUN THE FOOTBALL: This may be the 2019 edition of this showdown, but this key point holds true regardless what year it is.

The team which runs the football the best usually has the upper hand in this game. This will be especially important Saturday

going up against the best pass rushing team in the land. If the Vols can't run the ball and keep that Gator front honest, they'll

just be able to pin their ears back and come after Jarrett Guarantano.

4. KEEP JG UPRIGHT: Speaking of Tennessee's starting quarterback, it will be essential that Tennessee's continually developing

offensive line protect the red-shirt junior. Should Guarantano go down to injury, the Vols will have to turn to either red-shirt freshman

J.T. Shrout or true freshman Brian Mauer to get the job done in what would be their first ever SEC game and on the road no less.

5. KICKING GAME: Brent Cimaglia has made his last 10 field goal attempts and is 8-for-8 this season. His 76.5 percentage is second right

now only to Alex Walls. Should Tennessee drives stall in the Swamp, Cimaglia will be called upon to keep the Vols close. Although a sub key

to this is Red Zone offense and the real need for Tennessee to score touchdowns in order to keep up with the Gators. The punting of

Joe Doyle will also be crucial in helping the Vols maintain an advantage in field position, which is always important on the road.