Rick’s 5 Keys | BYU

Heading into tomorrow’s game with BYU there are five things I’ll be watching for coming off the Georgia State loss, things I feel this Tennessee team needs to Improve on not only the beat the Cougars but have success throughout the rest of the season.

1. PASSION: The Vols must dig deep and find the heart to get it done no matter what the circumstances.

2. URGENCY: I certainly didn’t see that coming out of the locker room last week after half time while watching Georgia State drive 75 yards for the go ahead touchdown.

3. FEWER MISTAKES: The Vols must be able to being practice habits to the playing field and eliminate mental errors, mistakes as simple as alignment issues.

4. TURNOVERS: The Vols must begin to win that battle, one they lost last week against the Panthers.

5. JARRETT GUARANTANO: Tennessee’s final key to success in my opinion is quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The Red-Shirt Junior must become the leader that offense and it’s developing front five needs, while performing in a consistent manner.

Game time Saturday night inside Neyland Stadium at 7 O’Clock. ESPN will have the broadcast.

