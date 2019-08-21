Riggs Drug store closes during morning raid in LaFollette

A drug store in LaFollette was raided Wednesday morning according to reports by WLAF.

Riggs Drug store was reportedly visited by a group of investigators around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials with THP confirm the agency is currently assisting with the investigation of the store. They said warrants are being served and as of now, the store is closed.

There is no information connecting Wednesday mornings raid to a previous raid in 2016.

This is a developing story, we will update as more details are revealed.

