Ring in 2020 Roaring 20's style for a good cause

Welcome in 2020 Roaring Twenties style at Villa Collina and help raise money for a good cause.

(Villa Collina)

Dress to impress and join your friends for an unforgettable evening at Villa Collina and an immersive all-inclusive experience. All guests must be at least 21 years old.

Wine, beer and spirits will be accompanied by delectable food at stations around the home. Bring your best dance moves because music will abound throughout the property – from classical piano to jazz and from an 80s cover band to a DJ playing beats on the dance floor.

Enjoy the magnificent artwork as well as dancers who will perform throughout the home. Amazing silent auction packages will be available for bid until 11 p.m.

At midnight, join us on the terrace for a soaring fireworks show – the largest private show in East Tennessee – to usher in the New Year.

Don’t miss the opportunity to support Second Harvest Food Bankof East Tennessee and ring in 2020 in 1920s style!

To learn how to get tickets visit the official website here.